The Athletic: Bournemouth reject Spurs bid for Lloyd Kelly

The links keep coming!

The latest filtering through is that Spurs have gone in for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. Adam Leventhal of the Athletic reports:

Tottenham Hotspur have seen a £20million offer rejected by Bournemouth for Lloyd Kelly.#THFC's interest in the 24-year-old has been long standing during this window, but they have not yet met #AFCB's valuation.



More from @AdamLeventhal — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 1, 2023

These links started emerging yesterday, and it seems now Tottenham Hotspur have officially bid for the young Englishman. Bournemouth, though, appear to be seeking more in terms of payment, and at this stage are not coming to the party. Further reporting however has indicated that Spurs aren’t giving up yet, and more bids are yet to come.

We just reported that Davinson Sanchez could be on his way out; this could be part of Tottenham’s strategy to fill that gap. Kelly is homegrown, young at 24, and FAST. He’s comfortable on the ball, and versatile, able to cover the fullback position as well as being a decent physical presence at center back.

We’ll see what happens in this space, but it seems an intriguing proposition at the least.