Good morning! Thanks to International Carty Free Correspondent Matty Flatt for taking the overnight shift. The latest bit of Tottenham Hotspur transfer news comes from The Athletic’s tracker, which notes that Fulham are now in active negotiations with Spurs for the transfer of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

General Ho is one of the players who has been linked away from the club for pretty much the whole summer, but mostly to Atletico Madrid. Hojbjerg has been amenable to that move in particular since the club is playing Champions League football this season. However, since Atletico are basically turbo-broke, they haven’t been able to offer anywhere near Spurs’ valuation.

Enter Fulham who, although they aren’t able to offer European football, they CAN offer money, London football, and wages commensurate with what he’s currently getting at Spurs. The Athletic doesn’t note anything about what they’re offering or how negotiations are going, just that they’re talking, and that apparently Pierre is considering it. However, the Evening Standard reports that Spurs are holding out for £30m from Fulham; my guess is that the final number will come out a little under that, plus options.

There are suggestions that if Pierre is sold, Spurs might consider making a last-ditch move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

More as we know it.