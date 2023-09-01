Nottingham Forest close to agreement for Brennan Johnson replacement

Usually you have to set all the dominos up in the right order and formation before you knock them down. That’s what seems to be happening here on transfer deadline day between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. The two clubs are still locked in negotiations for Brennan Johnson, but a key obstacle has now apparently been overcome on the Forest side.

According to The Athletic, Forest has had a key breakthrough in talks with PSV Eindhoven over the transfer of Ibrahim Sangare, the player identified as Johnson’s replacement, and a provisional deal of £30m has been made for him to join Forest, so long as Tottenham end up buying Johnson.

That doesn’t mean that Forest and Spurs will come to an amenable agreement — the teams are still in negotiations and we don’t have much of an update on that since the last article we posted. But from what we know if both deals do go through, Forest would make a tidy profit after bringing in Sangare and presumably would be happy with the outcome.

It’s not a done deal by any means, but the dominos are certainly being set up right now.