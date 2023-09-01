 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Telegraph: Tottenham in active negotiations for Conor Gallagher

The clubs are currently £10m off in their valuations.

By Dustin George-Miller
Chelsea FC v Luton Town - Premier League Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

New news from the Telegraph this morningTottenham Hotspur is now in active negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of central midfielder Conor Gallagher. The report states that Chelsea wants £45m to let Gallagher go, but Spurs currently value him at £35m, and talks are continuing. Chelsea had already rejected a £40m bid from West Ham for Gallagher earlier in the window.

That’s all well and good, but this has the potential to be a historic transfer if it should go through. There have been players that have played for both Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League era — William Gallas, Carlo Cudicini, Eidur Gudjohnsen, etc. — but in thinking about this, I couldn’t remember the last time that Spurs purchased a player directly from Chelsea. You know, one that had active negotiations between the clubs that didn’t have at least one club in between, or in the case of Cudicini, was a free transfer.

So I looked it up — and unless I missed something, if the Gallagher transfer goes through it’ll be the first time Spurs have bought a player directly from Chelsea Football Club since Gus Poyet for £3m in 2001.

Wow.

This is, I think, one of the benefits of having a new Chelsea owner like Todd Boehly. We make fun of him a lot on here (and for good reason!) but he really doesn’t give a crap about rivalries when it comes to doing a business. That’s actually refreshing. If the end result of this period of transfer madness is that clubs in the top six actually start doing business with each other, I think that’s a positive development.

Hell, maybe Spurs and Arsenal could even st... hahahaha, just kidding. Screw those guys.

Anyway, talks are on. Let’s go.

