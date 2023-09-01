Telegraph: Tottenham in active negotiations for Conor Gallagher

New news from the Telegraph this morning — Tottenham Hotspur is now in active negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of central midfielder Conor Gallagher. The report states that Chelsea wants £45m to let Gallagher go, but Spurs currently value him at £35m, and talks are continuing. Chelsea had already rejected a £40m bid from West Ham for Gallagher earlier in the window.

That’s all well and good, but this has the potential to be a historic transfer if it should go through. There have been players that have played for both Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League era — William Gallas, Carlo Cudicini, Eidur Gudjohnsen, etc. — but in thinking about this, I couldn’t remember the last time that Spurs purchased a player directly from Chelsea. You know, one that had active negotiations between the clubs that didn’t have at least one club in between, or in the case of Cudicini, was a free transfer.

So I looked it up — and unless I missed something, if the Gallagher transfer goes through it’ll be the first time Spurs have bought a player directly from Chelsea Football Club since Gus Poyet for £3m in 2001.

Wow.

This is, I think, one of the benefits of having a new Chelsea owner like Todd Boehly. We make fun of him a lot on here (and for good reason!) but he really doesn’t give a crap about rivalries when it comes to doing a business. That’s actually refreshing. If the end result of this period of transfer madness is that clubs in the top six actually start doing business with each other, I think that’s a positive development.

Hell, maybe Spurs and Arsenal could even st... hahahaha, just kidding. Screw those guys.

Anyway, talks are on. Let’s go.