Tottenham and Nottingham Forest agree £47.5m deal for Brennan Johnson

We have ourselves an agreement. According to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest have reached full agreement for the transfer of Brennan Johnson. The player is currently en route to North London for a medical ahead of his signing.

Cue Fabrizio and his god-awful Photoshop guy.

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Nottingham Forest on deal in excess of £40m with add-ons included ⚪️ #THFC



Total package up to £45m.



Brennan, on his way to medical tests at Spurs training ground right now.



Priority target, signed. pic.twitter.com/0Mtyq3Uso6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg confirms Romano’s take on the fee, saying that it’s a total of £45m including options. That said, other reports suggest the base fee is under £40m so I guess we’ll find that part out later. But we can all agree it’s in the range of £40m-ish plus bonuses. Which is a lot of money.

Tottenham have agreed a £45m deal to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest. Player on his way to training ground for a medical #thfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) September 1, 2023

I’m going to stop being a curmudgeon about this because everyone already knows my opinion about this transfer and it’s probably no longer helpful to keep saying it. Brennan Johnson is going to be a Tottenham player in short order and I truly hope he exceeds everyone’s expectations, including mine.

Ange has got his man, and while it’s too soon to see him tomorrow at Burnley, he’ll then have two weeks to work with him during the international break.

We’ll be back a little later when it’s officially announced by the club.

UPDATE: David Ornstein says the fee is £47.5m fixed, with no add-ons, AND there’s a 10% sell-on clause to Forest. Insanity!