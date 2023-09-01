 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletic: Pierre Hojbjerg does not want to go to Fulham

Welp!

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might be leaving Tottenham Hotspur today, but it doesn’t look like it will be to Fulham. Writing for the Athletic, Charlie Eccleshire is reporting that General Ho is not keen on the opportunity to be sold to the Cottagers, preferring a move to Atletico Madrid.

Now, note the wording here — this is not a rejection, this is a “man, I really don’t wanna” kind of thing. Hojbjerg wants Champions League football and really wants Atletico Madrid, but that’s a kind of complicating thing because Madrid just don’t have the cash to pay Spurs’ valuation.

So we’re now kind of stuck in limbo here — Spurs want to use the proceeds from Hojbjerg’s sale to at least partially fund a transfer for Conor Gallagher, and Pierre refusing to move might throw a wrench into those works.

I suppose it might come down to whether or not Spurs can successfully twist Hojbjerg’s arm into taking a deal he’s not otherwise willing to make.

