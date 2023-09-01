Athletic: Pierre Hojbjerg does not want to go to Fulham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might be leaving Tottenham Hotspur today, but it doesn’t look like it will be to Fulham. Writing for the Athletic, Charlie Eccleshire is reporting that General Ho is not keen on the opportunity to be sold to the Cottagers, preferring a move to Atletico Madrid.

Hojbjerg not keen on Fulham move - interesting to see now if someone else comes in for him. Spurs have been happy for a sale since pretty much the start of the window.



Atletico Madrid have held an interest. https://t.co/5Oy4iirkJL — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) September 1, 2023

Now, note the wording here — this is not a rejection, this is a “man, I really don’t wanna” kind of thing. Hojbjerg wants Champions League football and really wants Atletico Madrid, but that’s a kind of complicating thing because Madrid just don’t have the cash to pay Spurs’ valuation.

So we’re now kind of stuck in limbo here — Spurs want to use the proceeds from Hojbjerg’s sale to at least partially fund a transfer for Conor Gallagher, and Pierre refusing to move might throw a wrench into those works.

I suppose it might come down to whether or not Spurs can successfully twist Hojbjerg’s arm into taking a deal he’s not otherwise willing to make.