There’s a good chance Hugo Lloris could have his Spurs contract terminated

Hugo Lloris is leaving Tottenham Hotspur one way or another. He’s turned down a couple of moves, including a big offer from Saudi Arabia, but he still hasn’t found the right club where he can play and not be a backup.

So according to one source, it looks like there’s a distinct chance that Spurs could tear up his contract before the close of the window tonight and make him a free agent.

Growing expectation that Hugo Lloris will leave by 11pm deadline. If no late bids, ex-Spurs captain set to depart by mutual consent with final 12 months of his deal terminated #thfc https://t.co/F9i3DAoiZ0 — George Sessions (@GeorgeSessions) September 1, 2023

I’m actually fine with this. The Hugo rumors have dried up completely over the past few days, and while I’m sure Spurs would like to get SOMETHING for their long-time club captain with a decade of service to the club under his belt, the kind thing would be to just pay him the last year of his contract and send him on his way. It’s one way of saying thank you, and good luck.

It’s a sad end to the tenure of one of the best keepers in Spurs history, for sure. I wish it had ended with the crowd singing his name and not with a huge loss before getting injured in a year where he was managed by Antonio Conte. But it is what it is. We will remember the good times.