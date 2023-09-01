There’s conflicting information about Atletico Madrid’s loan offer for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Maybe Pierre will get his move to Spain after all? There are reports out in several outlets that say Atletico Madrid are working on a financial proposal to Tottenham Hotspur that would send Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg there on loan until the end of the season.

But that’s where the info veers off. First, there’s Fabrizio Romano, which states that the loan offer from Atletico is for the season, and includes a purchase obligation payable next summer, with financial details not disclosed.

Told Atlético Madrid already presented verbal proposal for Pierre Højbjerg on loan with buy clause ⚪️ #Atléti



Deal currently complicated as initial proposal not matching Tottenham expectations. Atléti still on it. pic.twitter.com/f3tfGMR4Vx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

But now compare that to the Telegraph’s transfer tracker, which paints a very different picture. Jason Burt says that Atletico have made a verbal offer to loan Hojbjerg, but it does NOT include a purchase obligation, and hence is “not being taken seriously” by Spurs. Burt’s implication is that Hojbjerg is now more likely to stay at Spurs, but the situation could change quickly.

Burt goes on to say that Spurs and Atletico reached an agreement earlier in the summer but couldn’t agree personal terms with Hojbjerg, which feels a bit odd considering how badly Pierre seems to want the move now. So if that’s the case, I wonder what changed? Did Spurs change the conditions of the deal? Did Atletico’s financial situation change? Does the Telegraph just have it wrong? So many questions.

We do not yet know whether any move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is contingent on Hojbjerg exiting the club. That’s going to be interesting, isn’t it?

Seven hours to go.