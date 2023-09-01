Tanguy Ndombele could head to Galatasaray... but maybe not today

One of the Tottenham Hotspur player names we’ve NOT heard much about today is Tanguy Ndombele. That’s probably because there just isn’t a whole lot of interest in his services, and what interest there has been he’s turned down. Which is frustrating!

But there’s still hope? Maybe? Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas implies on Twitter that there’s still a chance that Ndombele could depart for Turkey, a league that he’s previously rejected, but that it’s unlikely it would happen today. Galatasaray continues to have interest in the French midfielder and the Turkish transfer window doesn’t close until September 15.

#Galatasaray remain an option for Tanguy Ndombele but it’s not time sensitive today. Turkish window remains open to Sep 15. Wants to play for a Champions League team https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx #thfc pic.twitter.com/YP2lVNLNmy — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) September 1, 2023

That’s a pretty small hook on which to hang one’s hat, but it’s not nothing? One of Tanguy’s requirements, apparently, is a club that plays Champions League football. Hey, Galatasaray is in the Champions League! That’s one box checked!

Ange Postecoglou has apparently warned his fringe players that they risk not being registered for Tottenham’s Premier League squad if they don’t accept deals to other clubs. That feels like a bit of a given for a player like Tanguy, who hasn’t played a single minute for Spurs at all this season, not even in preseason. I guess it may come down to whether or not Tanguy wants a chance to play at all, even if it’s in Turkey?

Or maybe we’ll get a last minute bid for him in the next [checks watch] 4 hours and 45 minutes. Who knows!