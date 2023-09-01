REPORTS: Hojbjerg, Gallagher, Kelly deals OFF as of last reporting

Who’s ready for a two-for-one article of shit news? According to the most recent reporting, the outgoing deal between Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is OFF, according to Matteo Moretto.

And that’s not all — according to the Mail, Tottenham have been “priced out” of a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, likely due to the lack of additional revenue from the failed sale of Hojbjerg.

Let’s start with Pierre. According to Matteo Moretto at Releveo (and now confirmed by David Hytner at The Guardian), any potential loan deal between Atletico and Tottenham are off, as Atletico couldn’t find enough funds to tempt Spurs to part with the Danish midfielder.

Cast your mind back to the halcyon days of two hours ago when Fulham and Spurs were working on a deal that would send Pierre to Craven Cottage for what one hoped was a tidy sum. Hojbjerg rejected that deal because he only wanted to go to Atletico Madrid. But Atletico are turbo-broke and couldn’t find enough imaginary crime-dollars to get even a loan deal across the line, and now it looks like Hojbjerg’s going to stay at Spurs for at least another half season.

And because of that it sounds as though Conor Gallagher won’t be the first Chelsea player to move to Spurs since Gus Poyet in 2001. The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea have priced out Spurs from a transfer as they’re demanding £48m plus add-ons for the English midfielder.

For that one — yes, it’s the Mail and we’ll want that corroborated by another source, but honestly I’m less upset about that one as Gallagher always felt like kind of a free hit. And if Hojbjerg is staying it makes his addition less of a priority than it would be otherwise.

Still, if you like the idea of players leaving Tottenham Hotspur while other players join the club, this isn’t exactly good news. Who knows what the next few hours will bring? Not me.

Update: Alasdair Gold pretty much confirms all of the above, and also adds in that any potential deal for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is also pretty much dead.