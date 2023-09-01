DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce £47m signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur got their top transfer window signing over line today with the announcement on social media, right at the close of the window, that Brennan Johnson was joining the team from Nottingham Forest. He will wear the No. 22 shirt.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Brennan Johnson!



Let's go, Brennan! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

There’s been some speculation about the nature of the transfer, but according to David Ornstein at The Athletic the deal is for £47.5m, straight cash with no options or incentive-based escalators. There is, however, a 10% sell on clause payable to Forest should Spurs ever move him on to another club.

There’s been a lot of talk about Johnson, his price tag, and his publicly available statistical metrics since news first broke that Spurs were interested in bringing him in. But what’s been made perfectly clear is that head coach Ange Postecoglou loves this kid and made him one of his top priorities in what is left of the transfer window.

Johnson’s primary attribute is his pace and ability to carry the ball forward, attributes that should serve him very well in an Ange-Ball side. There are... questions about some of his other attributes. And nearly £50m for a 20-year old speedster who hasn’t seemed to prove himself in the top flight yet is a pretty sizable gamble, but one that Spurs clearly think is worth taking. And from what we’ve seen from Pedro Porro thus far, does anyone question whether Postecoglou will be able to mold him into a player that can be a positive contributor?

Johnson joined too late to feature for Spurs in tomorrow’s match at Burnley, and so he will have the next two weeks to acclimate to his new team and teammates and be ready for the home match against Sheffield United on September 16.

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Brennan Johnson.