Romano: Spurs making last-gasp approach to GAZUMP Forest for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

Tottenham Hotspur may have failed in their approach for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but it seems like they might be making one final move for a different Blues player — 24-year old central defender Trevoh Chalobah. Fabrizio Romano is making the claim that Spurs have inserted themselves in an attempt to GAZUMP Nottingham Forest who are also attempting to sign the player.

EXCL: Tottenham approach Chelsea to ask for Trevoh Chalobah on loan deal, no green light from Chelsea, difficult due to rival + formula of deal ⚪️ #THFC



Complicated deal while Forest still trying to make permanent deal happen for Chalobah but no green light player side. pic.twitter.com/oJnae4Di1d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

This is the kind of deadline day shenanigans that I love — a true GAZUMPING, done after spending a lot of money to buy one of Forest’s better young players out from under them. Will it work? No idea! How much would Chalobah cost? No clue! Would he be a good fit as defensive cover? Sure seems that way! Does this require Davinson Sanchez to move first? Maybe not!

And is two and a half hours enough time to get Trevoh in the door? Boy wouldn’t you like to know! (So would I!)

Chalobah was linked with a move to Bayern Munich but that fell apart. Now he’s linked with Nottingham Forest, but if I’m a guy named Trevoh I’m probably strongly considering moving to Spurs over a team that was nearly relegated last season.

I’m making no promises here, but it looks like Spurs are going to take this window down to the absolute wire and I’m HERE for it.