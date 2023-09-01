BREAKING: Newcastle make loan approach for Hugo Lloris

Hey, more news! Can you believe it? Just a half hour ago it looked like Hugo Lloris would either stay at Tottenham Hotspur for the last year of his contract (possibly without a jersey number) or have his contract torn up by mutual consent. Now, according to Gary Jacob of the Times, Newcastle have made an approach to take him on loan for the last year of his Spurs contract.

The article is behind a paywall, but the gist of the article is that Newcastle’s making what we in the transfer rumor business call a SHOCK MOVE — an out of the blue approach at the very last minute. However, there’s no loan fee here and Jacob says that Hugo doesn’t seem very amenable to the move — he’d be behind Nick Pope at Newcastle, and we’ve seen him turn down moves elsewhere on the continent because they wanted him as an experienced backup and not as a first choice keeper.

No idea if this will go anywhere — it seems like Spurs would be happy for him to go anywhere, but Hugo has opinions about his future and may not be up for learning how to speak Geordie in the twilight of his career.

More when we know it.