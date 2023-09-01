STANDARD: Davinson Sanchez to stay at Tottenham as PSV, Rennes interest falters

Another update from our buddy Dank P at the Evening Standard. Dan Kilpatrick writes that, barring a last-minute miracle, Davinson Sanchez is expected to STAY at Tottenham Hotspur after late interest from Stade Rennais and PSV Eindhoven faltered.

Davinson Sanchez is expected to remain at Tottenham, with interest from Rennes and PSV Eindhoven coming to nothing.



Still hope over a move for Tanguy Ndombele though....



More from @Dan_KP



LIVE: https://t.co/4aePQf9ref #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/iHDrpc4SFu — Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 1, 2023

Kilpatrick writes that he’s currently with the rest of the team in Burnley and is preparing for tomorrow’s away match against Vincent Kompany’s recently promoted team.

It does sound like vague rumors about interest from PSV were in fact accurate, but we don’t know how far it went — clearly not far enough, because it wasn’t enough for Tottenham to sell or for Davi to agree to a move.

So that means that, Trevoh Chalobah rumors aside, Sanchez will remain Tottenham’s third choice central defender and likely the first one off the bench for rotation or if either Cuti Romero or Micky van de Ven need a rest. Suppose we aught to get used to that fact.