 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 11

Now you can watch San Marino football!

By Fitzie
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Burnley FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

good morning!

Have you ever wanted to watch the San Marino championship? Well - now’s your chance!

The world’s second-smallest landlocked country will be airing on televisions across Italy this season, which surely will be a boost to the Sammarinese league.

A match from the San Marino Championship will be broadcast every Saturday on television across Italy this season. This is big news for all you Tre Penne, Libertas and SS Virtus fans out there.

Midweek matches will also be covered on Wednesday nights! What’s not to love?

All you have to do to get in on the action is live in Italy and have access to the state broadcaster.

Enjoy the footie!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Milestones, by Miles Davis

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$): Harry Kane voices support for Dele

Luis Rubiales resigns as head of Spanish football federation

Hansi Flick sacked as Germany NT head coach

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...