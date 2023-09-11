The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 11

good morning!

Have you ever wanted to watch the San Marino championship? Well - now’s your chance!

The world’s second-smallest landlocked country will be airing on televisions across Italy this season, which surely will be a boost to the Sammarinese league.

A match from the San Marino Championship will be broadcast every Saturday on television across Italy this season. This is big news for all you Tre Penne, Libertas and SS Virtus fans out there.

Midweek matches will also be covered on Wednesday nights! What’s not to love?

All you have to do to get in on the action is live in Italy and have access to the state broadcaster.

Enjoy the footie!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Milestones, by Miles Davis

