The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, September 12

good morning!

Pardon the short hoddle. I know - I KNOW. The last few have been - how do you say? - subpar.

I promise to make up for it later this week. But it’s quite late, your HIC still has some work to do and must wake up for work in about six/seven horus.

Speaking of work - I’ve just packed up my lunch for it tomorrow. What’s in my lunch, you say?

An Italian wrap. I bought it at Trader joe’s. It’s not very good. I had the first half on Monday. I kinda just chewed it quickly to get the food in my tummy.

An apple. You know what they say! I’ll be chewing on this bad boy in-between sandwich bites.

Apple sauce. Or as your HIC likes to call it, an “apple duo”. One served raw on top of an apple puree. Watch out, top chef tuesdays.

Greek yoghurt - Cherry.

Plus some snacks (almonds, trail mix, two granola bars, a kodiak cake muffin) to get me through the day.

Share your lunches here. Or don’t. Eat your lunch, though.

Fitzie’s track of the day: the grudge, by Olivia Rodrigo

And now for your links:

