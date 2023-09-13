Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris included on Tottenham’s final 25-man first team roster

Today is the deadline for Premier League clubs to submit their final 25-man rosters for first team registration after the close of the summer transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur have now released the names of the players formally in its squad, and it includes two players — Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris — that had question marks over their heads.

First, here’s the final list.

Non-Homegrown Players (max 17)

Rodrigo Bentancur

Yves Bissouma

Eric Dier

Emerson Royal

Bryan Gil

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Dejan Kulusevski

Hugo Lloris

Giovani Lo Celso

Ivan Perisic

Pedro Porro

Richarlison

Cristian Romero

Manor Solomon

Heung-Min Son

Micky van de Ven

Guglielmo Vicario

Homegrown Players (minimum 8)

Brandon Austin

Ben Davies

Fraser Forster

Brennan Johnson

James Maddison

Ryan Sessegnon

Oliver Skipp

Alfie Whiteman

That’s the squad. Despite clearly not being in Ange Postecoglou’s squad, considering how thin Spurs are in defense I think it’s pretty clear Eric Dier was always going to make the cut here. However, Hugo Lloris is a bit of a surprise. He was not able to secure a move away from Spurs in the summer despite a few offers, and he’s not in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, at least for now. But he gets a squad number, and in theory could play a match if called upon.

But would he be? It’s unclear. I kind of doubt it — I imagine he’ll train with the first team, take some reps, maybe slot in a couple of U23 matches in the PL2 just to keep his fitness up... unless Ange is able to come to some sort of accord with him to serve as Guglielmo Vicario’s backup ahead of Fraser Forster. At any rate it doesn’t hurt to register him as he fits within the non-homegrown slots and there’s no value to NOT give him a jersey number. We’ll see, I guess.

In addition to the above, the club also registered a number of U21 players — this doesn’t count for or against the homegrown numbers, but registering these players could have an impact in establishing homegrown or club-trained status for domestic and European competitions. There are a couple of notable names here, including first teamers Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie, which is important because they’re basically free hits; they don’t have to be registered in the non-homegrown list because of their age.

