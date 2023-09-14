The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, September 14

good morning.

I treated myself to pizza for dinner tonight. I didn’t plan on it, but I knew I’d be spending a few hours late tonight working. So I ordered pizza.

We all need a good pizza place. I used to have one in Arlington. Pupatella. It was amazing. The best. Fourth best actually, according to some ranker. What made it great? THE INGREDIANTS!!! And the cook of the pizza, of course.

Finding a pizza place in DC has been unfruitful so far. I’ve tried to places. The first I’ve been to a few times. I won’t name it.

The plus is that its sauce is relatively bright. The negative is that there isn’t enough of it so it’s really just cheese and pizza, it isn’t seasoned well, the texture isn’t great. And it’s expensive. $14 for an individual cheese pizza is ridiculous. Add two toppings, tax and gratuity and you’re paying $30.

This place has decent coffee though. I’ll give it that.

I tried a new place tonight. The crust was better and had a nice chew. The sauce wasn’t as good, but it was there - ya know? The downside, the ingrediants weren’t great. And I knew it.

I love a diavola pizza - it was my go-to at Pupatella. But here? The basil looked dry when I opened the box and was limp. The mozarrella was in these sad little chunks. And the salame was only so-so. No heat.

It all tasted B- to me.

Idk, maybe I’ll try a new place this weekend. There’s got to be at least one more option for your HIC.

Fitzie’s track of the day: An Arrow In The Wall, by Death Cab for Cutie

And now for your link:

The Athletic ($$): Spurs appear to be in safe hands with Guglielmo Vicario