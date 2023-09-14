Tottenham and NFL announce expansion of partnership through 2029-30 season

It’s fall, and that means it’s football season. No, not that football, the OTHER football. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host another two gridiron NFL games in October as part of the annual London Games — Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills on October 8, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans on October 15.

Ahead of these games, today Tottenham Hotspur and the NFL jointly announced an extension of the partnership between the club and the league that will see it continue to host two NFL games each season through the 2029-30 season.

This is a two year expansion of the initial ten year partnership which began in 2018 just prior to the new stadium’s opening. As part of this expanded partnership, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will also now carry the designation as the official Home of the NFL in London. Suck it, Wembley!

In a statement on Tottenham’s website, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy extolled the virtues of the London Games and the ongoing partnership with the NFL.

“Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London. Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model. NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy. As the NFL continues to grow its fanbase throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement that gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed similar sentiments, as expected.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK. Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community.”

This is, of course, ideal for Spurs. The stadium was designed as a multi-use venue, but also specifically with the NFL in mind, complete with retractable grass field and an NFL-ready artificial turf playing surface underneath. The NFL games that have been hosted at the stadium to this point have been wildly successful, in nearly every case playing in front of sold-out crowds British gridiron fans. That not only raises the profile of Tottenham’s stadium as one of the best in the UK and not just for soccer, but the games are also cash cows for Spurs, helping the club narrow the financial gap to the richest Premier League clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur’s men’s first team plays away at Luton Town the weekend of the first game in October, and there is an international break that begins on October 12.