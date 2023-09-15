Maddison, Postecoglou win Premier League awards for August

The international break certainly was good to Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison. Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach picked up his first accolade this morning, winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award in his first month in the English top flight.

A #PLAwards double for @SpursOfficial!



Ange Postecoglou wins @barclaysfooty Manager of the Month at the first attempt! pic.twitter.com/Oivo9eMcku — Premier League (@premierleague) September 15, 2023

Ange led Spurs to an undefeated August, with wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth, to go with an opening week draw at Brentford. Postecoglou becomes the first Tottenham manager to win a monthly award in the first month of his tenure since Nuno Espirito Santo. He wins the award over a crowded slate of candidates that included Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp, and David Moyes.

Meanwhile, there’s more good news. James Maddison won the EA Sports Premie League Player of the Month for August as well!

Not sure you can make a much more positive impression at your new club as what Madders did here. He had a goal and two assists in his opening three games at Tottenham, and perhaps improbably snags the award out from under the noses of the other nominees — Taiwo Awoniyi, Jerrod Bowen, Bryan Mbeumo, Kaoru Mitoma, and Rodri.

Now I’ve been around this site for a long time and I can already predict the superstitious moaning that’s going to go on in the comments considering what happened to the last two Tottenham managers that won Premier League Manager of the Month. So I’m just going to say two things. First, this feels different, choose hope. And second: