Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

It’s match day, and not a day too soon. Tottenham Hotspur have endured a two week international break and not only managed to come back unscathed (despite a couple of near misses), they picked up two August monthly awards along the way! Pretty neat!

But now it’s back to the Premier League, and this is another opportunity to continue Spurs’ strong start. Should Spurs win today, it will mark their best ever start to a league campaign since 1965. That’d be sweet... but they have to win first. Sheffield are a newly promoted team this season, bouncing back up after going down in 2021-22. A home game against a promoted opponent should make Spurs fans confident, but you never take matches for granted in this league. United are a well organized side playing decent football, and Tottenham shouldn’t look past them today.

COYS!

Lineups

To be posted when released by the clubs

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, UK

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!