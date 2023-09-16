Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United: Spurs score two in extra time to dispatch Blades

VIBES! VIBES! VIBES! Tottenham Hotspur had a frustrating match against Sheffield United at home today. Despite dominating the match pretty much from the opening kick, Spurs couldn’t find the back of the net in 90 minutes of open play and went down a goal late in the second half from a Gustavo Hamer header off of a set piece.

So it’s a good thing the match lasted 110 minutes! Tottenham were down 0-1 in the 98th minute but scored two late goals after that — a header from Richarlison for his first league goal of the season and a 90+10’ winner from Dejan Kulusevski to send what was an acutely frustrated Tottenham home crowd into raptures. Tottenham turned a match where they were getting football’d into another huge win, their best start in the top flight since 1965. The final score — 2-1.

Ange Postecoglou had great success against a recently promoted team two weeks ago when they ran out to a big win over Burnley, and Big Ange opted for the same starting XI today against another promoted side in Sheffield United. Brennan Johnson and Richarlison started on the bench.

Reactions: