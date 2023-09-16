Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United: Community Player Ratings

Boy. There’s a lot to unpack here, isn’t there? Tottenham Hotspur went into the 98th minute down a goal, and responded with two goals in two minutes — one each from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski — to complete an improbable home win over Sheffield United. It was a super duper frustrating match, right up to the point where it wasn’t. What a finish!

Tottenham’s players always get higher ratings after wins than they do after draws or losses, which makes sense! And in a lot of ways, Spurs played really really well! But I think there’s room here for some nuanced takes on player performances. Spurs dominated, but couldn’t convert for a long time, and I think there are some legitimate criticisms that you can levy at certain players.

But that’s your job! It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

