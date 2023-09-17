Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, everyone! Are people still buzzing after yesterday’s thrilling come from behind win? I know I still am, and if you were lucky enough to be at the match, well, that’s a memory you’ll carry with you for a while.

Only two matches today — Bournemouth host struggling (lol) Chelsea in the early game, while Everton will attempt to trip up Arsenal ahead of the North London Derby in the late game.

This is your open thread for Sunday’s Premier League action, or any other football you want to talk about. The usual match thread rules apply.

Sunday open thread

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: nbcsports.com

Everton vs. Arsenal

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: nbcsports.com