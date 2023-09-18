 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 18

The best pictures of the week

By Fitzie
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images

good morning everyon! continuing with our rich tradition, here’s a few snapshots from the Premier League this weekend.

——

I legit could not care less about the rest of the PL this weekend (except for Chelsea - lol).

This weekend is all about TOTTENHAM HOTPSPUR.

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates his game-winning goal

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS.

Not gonna lie - and I’ll admit it - I’ve been cooling on the Kulu this season. But darnit I am so glad to be proven wrong here. What a strike - AND ON HIS WEAKER FOOT! Get in there Deki. And how about Destiny Udogie for winning the ball that led to this celebration?

Our goal-scorers

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Just a coupla kings strolling about N17.

You gotta love it, right?

Absolute tip of the hat to Richarlison. Our boy has had a rough time lately. Could not be happier for our pigeon lord. We’re all behind ya, Richy.

DC Spurs go wild

bsolute SCENES at the Irish Channel.

Come on you Spurs !! The Gunners await ...

We are Tottenham - Mighty Tottenham!!

COYS COYS COYS

TURN IT UP !!!!!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Bring Me Down, by ELO

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$): Captain Sonny says the squad’s all behind Richy

Dan KP: Lift-off for Richarlison

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...