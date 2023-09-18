The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 18

good morning everyon! continuing with our rich tradition, here’s a few snapshots from the Premier League this weekend.

——

I legit could not care less about the rest of the PL this weekend (except for Chelsea - lol).

This weekend is all about TOTTENHAM HOTPSPUR.

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates his game-winning goal

COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS.

Not gonna lie - and I’ll admit it - I’ve been cooling on the Kulu this season. But darnit I am so glad to be proven wrong here. What a strike - AND ON HIS WEAKER FOOT! Get in there Deki. And how about Destiny Udogie for winning the ball that led to this celebration?

Our goal-scorers

Just a coupla kings strolling about N17.

You gotta love it, right?

Absolute tip of the hat to Richarlison. Our boy has had a rough time lately. Could not be happier for our pigeon lord. We’re all behind ya, Richy.

DC Spurs go wild

DC SPURS CELEBRATE LATE TOTTENHAM WINNER LOVE THESE SCENES of @DCSpurs Fans in Nation's Capital erupting after unlikeliest of victories. Ange Ball Gone Global. Also respect to Sheffield Utd fan just sipping his pint amidst Soccer Bar Bedlam.pic.twitter.com/tuJiFIuqGt — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 16, 2023

bsolute SCENES at the Irish Channel.

Come on you Spurs !! The Gunners await ...

We are Tottenham - Mighty Tottenham!!

COYS COYS COYS

TURN IT UP !!!!!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Bring Me Down, by ELO

And now for your links:

