The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 18

good morning everyon! continuing with our rich tradition, here’s a few snapshots from the Premier League this weekend.
I legit could not care less about the rest of the PL this weekend (except for Chelsea - lol).
This weekend is all about TOTTENHAM HOTPSPUR.
Dejan Kulusevski celebrates his game-winning goal
COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS COYS.
Not gonna lie - and I’ll admit it - I’ve been cooling on the Kulu this season. But darnit I am so glad to be proven wrong here. What a strike - AND ON HIS WEAKER FOOT! Get in there Deki. And how about Destiny Udogie for winning the ball that led to this celebration?
Our goal-scorers
Just a coupla kings strolling about N17.
You gotta love it, right?
Absolute tip of the hat to Richarlison. Our boy has had a rough time lately. Could not be happier for our pigeon lord. We’re all behind ya, Richy.
DC Spurs go wild
DC SPURS CELEBRATE LATE TOTTENHAM WINNER LOVE THESE SCENES of @DCSpurs Fans in Nation's Capital erupting after unlikeliest of victories. Ange Ball Gone Global. Also respect to Sheffield Utd fan just sipping his pint amidst Soccer Bar Bedlam.pic.twitter.com/tuJiFIuqGt— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 16, 2023
bsolute SCENES at the Irish Channel.
Come on you Spurs !! The Gunners await ...
We are Tottenham - Mighty Tottenham!!
COYS COYS COYS
TURN IT UP !!!!!
Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Bring Me Down, by ELO
