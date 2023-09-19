The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, September 19

good morning!

Last week your hoddler-in-chief reported his return to the tennis courts after spending far too much time away from them.

I was dreadful. But there were glimpses of the technique there.

My partner was also determined to shake off that rust, so we decided to get in a good practice session this weekend. And I have to say I was hitting the ball pretty dang well.

For me there are two things that come later than others:

Footwork: Which is so important! Most of tennis is footwork. Serving: It’s so much easier to serve well when there’s no one on the other side of the court. It’s a very different perspective when you’re serving that ball to someone else!

There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, but we’re getting there. I’ve got three practice sets in the bag now and only getting better. I’ve also remembered that I’m a notorious slow starter.

I’ll probably have to warm up for 90 minutes before getting into matchplay.

But we’ve got progress!

Fitzie’s track of the day: [Sittin’ On] the Dock of the Bay, by Otis Redding

And now for your links:

Pardeep Cattry: Harry Kane speaks on how Bayern’s ambitions match his own

Spanish women’s players reiterate strike stance after call-ups

Fans received 11,000 gambling messages during Premier League opening weekend