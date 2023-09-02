DONE DEAL: Tottenham’s Harvey White completes transfer to Stevenage

Because not even the close of the transfer window can contain Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer business, we have one more to report that came in just after the wire. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White was one of the Spurs fringe players who was linked with a departure from the club in some form or another all window, and he finally got his move.

While the transfer has not yet been formally announced by the club, beat reporter Alasdair Gold reports that White has moved to League Two Stevenage. The club submitted a waiver to the FA to give additional time to get all of the paperwork completed and submitted.

One late outgoing from Spurs as Harvey White is set to join Stevenage on a permanent transfer. A deal sheet was submitted. https://t.co/cJQQf7rHtk — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 1, 2023

I’m excited about this one, and not just because finally Harvey White will get a chance to play full time professional football after coming through Tottenham’s youth academy. I’m happy about him moving to Stevenage. Finally, after more than a decade, this blog has its own, homegrown Gary Rootbeer. (And if you don’t get this reference from 2012 Carty Free deep lore, Google it... and then ask some of the old heads in the comments to explain.)

Messr. White also has the dubious distinction of being the tenth player to leave the club in this summer transfer window, but only the third on a permanent basis and (presumably) for some kind of money. I hope it was for £100m like Harry Kane, that’d be nice.