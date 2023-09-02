Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

It’s match day, Tottenham Hotspur fans! Have you fully recovered from yesterday? I sure haven’t. Honestly, I have barely put any brainpower at all into thinking about today’s match, or today’s opponents. Spurs are at Turf Moor to face Burnley, their third consecutive away match, if you count the League Cup earlier this week.

The newly-promoted Clarets are having a rough go of it thus far in their return to the top flight. After two games, both home losses to Manchester City and Aston Villa (their second away to Luton was cancelled as they finish their stadium renovations at Kenilworth Road), Burnley are dead last in xG and mid-table in xGA. They’ve managed just one goal and have looked a little rough around the edges.

Even so, this is not Sean Dyche’s Burnley. Under Vincent Kompany, the new-look Clarets blitzed through the Championship with a high-octane, progressive style. They haven’t shown it yet, but this Burnley team had a lot of preseason buzz about them and Spurs should overlook them at their peril.

Tottenham’s newest signing Brennan Johnson isn’t eligible for this match, the last before the two week international break. He’ll watch from the stands as his new teammates hope to pub Burnley to the sword and pick up more crucial away points against the bottom half of the table.

Lineups

Team news is in ahead of #BURTOT! pic.twitter.com/7rUPShrKhy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 2, 2023

Your Burnley team today pic.twitter.com/5OwQwwWF4N — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 2, 2023

Live Blog

How to Watch

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

