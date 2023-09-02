Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Vibes FC is back! Four days after a miserable League Cup 2nd round loss at Fulham, and with a transfer deadline day sandwiched in there too, Tottenham Hotspur went to Vincent Kompany’s Turf Moor and ran Burnley off the pitch.

The hosts went up early thanks to a goal from Lyle Foster, but Spurs roared back with a hat trick from Son Heung-Min (playing at striker for Richarlison, who apparently was nursing a knock). James Maddison and Cuti Romero added goals before Josh Brownhill tucked in a consolation goal in extra time for Burnley.

Boy oh boy were there some performances in THAT one! It’s time to rate the players.

