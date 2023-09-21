Scott Munn begins his tenure as Spurs’ Chief Football Officer - finally

There was more than one never-ending transfer saga this summer. As well as the drawn out, will-he, won’t-he journey of Harry Kane to Bayern, the process of signing ex-City Football Group employee Scott Munn to oversee Tottenham Hotspur’s football operations also dragged on... and on... and on. At different points over the last few months, it’s been unclear if Spurs had even successfully hired him, or whether he was able to get out of his City contract, or when he would start, or if he even existed; but today that saga has come to an end, as Schrodinger’s football executive officially begins his tenure at Spurs:

After a long wait, Scott Munn finally officially starts at Spurs today as chief football officer. It was initially hoped he'd start on July 1 but that was delayed after his protracted exit from City Football Group.



Charlie Eccleshare of The Athletic is the first to confirm Munn’s commencement in his new role, though the report is light on detail, only confirming what most suspected: City were very reluctant to let Munn, who was rapidly rising up the ranks in the CFG, head to a rival Premier League power. Spurs were clearly hoping Munn would start earlier to inform some of the decisions made through the transfer window, but that ship has now sailed.

Now it’s finally official, this is a really positive step for Spurs. After some pretty extensive organizational dysfunction at all levels over the last few seasons, an external review identified the need for more hands-on leadership across football activities, and Levy acted quickly to both create this role and fill it.

There have been a number of questions around the responsibilities involved, with some assuming this was a Director of Football hire; however, Munn has not been recruited to replace Fabio Paratici. Rather, the Australian is to oversee ALL football operations, the academy and women’s team included; with hiring a new Director of Football potentially his first point of order. The hope is that Munn, as an experienced football executive, will provide clarity, insight, and structure after an inconsistent period at Tottenham.

