Report: Tottenham will trigger one-year extension in Son Heung-Min’s contract.

Get ready — Son Heung-Min will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur until at least the summer of 2026. Spurs’ club captain has only one year left on his current deal, but according to Matt Law there’s an extension built in that Tottenham will take advantage of.

Writing in the Telegraph, Law reveals that there’s a clause in Sonny’s contract that the club can trigger for a one year extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

According to Law, the club’s in no hurry to trigger this clause. Sonny’s perfectly happy at Spurs, happy enough that they may not even enter into negotiations about the extension clause until the end of the season, and it sure doesn’t sound like these will be difficult talks — Sonny is said to be happy to extend his stay in North London for as long as the club wants him.

This makes a lot of sense. There had been murmurs that Spurs wanted to open talks with Sonny’s camp about extending his deal, but this may be what those murmurs were about — not a proper extension, but kicking the can down the road for another year. At that point, both Spurs and Sonny will likely re-evaluate — Sonny will be 34 at that point and it that might be the appropriate time for him to either retire or move on to the last stop in his career, wherever that may be.

With Harry Kane in Germany, Sonny’s now the face of the club. And while you can argue about whether or not it’s a good idea to keep an aging pace-dependent player like Sonny on until his mid-30s in the midst of a youth movement under Ange Postecoglou, I for one won’t be sorry to have his happy, smiling face around for as long as possible.