The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, September 22

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

good morning!

There’s a huge game this weekend. ENORMOUS even - it’s the North London Derby! Get hyyyyyped! Your HIC will be taking his parents to DC Spurs this weekend. He fears they don’t know what they signed up for.

But can I talk about another big game this week? That, of course, was Neil Warnock’s final game with Huddersfield Town.

He’s a strange (and amazing) character. Came into the job seven months ago, brought stability to the club, and now leaves as Huddersfield bring in Darren Moore.

He really did a remarkable job, as Huddersfield looked lost before he came on board.

Warnock even received a guard of honour ahead of the 2-2 draw against Stoke City, showing just how much the man is revered.

He’s such a joy to football and I’m excited to see where he heads next. Early guesses are: Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea.

Fitzie’s track of the day: September, by Earth, Wind & Fire

And now for your links:

Neil Warnock bids emotional farewell and sizes up his next job

Dan KP: Why the admission of Daniel Levy’s admission is significant

Brighton stunned by AEK Athens in European debut

Spanish women’s stars Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes speak out

