Saturday Football Open Thread

Hi, readers! Just in case you’re here because you’re ready to watch and talk about the North London Derby today... well, it’s tomorrow. Come back then.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t talk about football here! We have a (nearly) full slate of games for your viewing pleasure — there’s no early match today, but we have a late game and an EXTRA late game at 3 pm ET / 8 pm because reasons. There are a couple of decent matchups and this is your place to discuss them. Or talk about fantasy Premier League, or whatever. Look, I’m not here to yuck your yum. Y’all know the rules.

Saturday football schedule

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Luton vs. Wolves

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Everton

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Burnley vs. Manchester United

3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), discovery+ / TNT Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock