Saturday Football Open Thread

Hi, readers! Just in case you’re here because you’re ready to watch and talk about the North London Derby today... well, it’s tomorrow. Come back then.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t talk about football here! We have a (nearly) full slate of games for your viewing pleasure — there’s no early match today, but we have a late game and an EXTRA late game at 3 pm ET / 8 pm because reasons. There are a couple of decent matchups and this is your place to discuss them. Or talk about fantasy Premier League, or whatever. Look, I’m not here to yuck your yum. Y’all know the rules.
Saturday football schedule
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Luton vs. Wolves
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brentford vs. Everton
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Burnley vs. Manchester United
3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. UK
TV: not televised (USA), discovery+ / TNT Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
