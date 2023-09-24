Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

It’s time to let your nerves and excitement manifest. That’s right, it’s the first North London Derby of the season.

Spurs take on a strong Arsenal side, even with them on points on the Premier League table, at a venue that has not been kind to the Lilywhites. The pressure, however, is somewhat off Tottenham, with this fledgling side in the early stages of a rebuild. Though this season has seen excellent performances thus far, this is the first real litmus test of just how good Ange Postecoglou’s side is.

Expect goals galore - Ange himself has said Tottenham Hotspur will not be backing down from their aggressive style. To Dare is To Do.

COYS!

Lineups

Our team for the NLD! pic.twitter.com/K3dSbj0PwZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2023

⚪️



Our starting line-up for today's north London derby



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/QECPnUM191 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 24, 2023

How to Watch

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. UK

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

