Arsenal vs. Tottenham: NLD Community Player Ratings

Y’all, confession — I hate the North London Derby. I mean, rivalries are good and fun and everything, but the actual experience of watching one? Misery. I never enjoy them unless we beat the brakes off of them and how often does that happen?

Tottenham went to the Emirates and earned a point in the away NLD thanks to a brace from Son Heung-Min, while Arsenal had an OG from Cuti Romero and a bullshit handball penalty conceded by Bukayo Saka. The end result is probably fair. The experience was awful.

xG map for the North London Derby



presumably people had fun watching this given all the soccer pic.twitter.com/7xODq6ScCH — Caley Graphics (@Caley_graphics) September 24, 2023

Anyway, as always I think there’s some space for some pretty nuanced takes on player performance today. Some did well! Some did... less well. And others (rhymes with Spooti Lomero) had really bad days at the office and still did some good things.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.