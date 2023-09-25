The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 25

good morning! hope you all enjoyed your weekends. point(s) at the emirates is always a good day

You know who didn’t get a point this weekend? Chelsea. Poch, out of desperation, wore a double-breasted suit. It didn’t look good on him, and his squad didn’t look good either.

Know it’s early days still, but let’s take a quick peek at who’s above Chelsea in the table:

Man City

Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion

Spurs

[Redacted]

Aston Villa

WHU

Newcastle

Man United

Palace

Fulham

Forest

Brentford

That’s quite a list! And Chelsea are only one point above Everton. Secret agent Poch well on his way to getting Chelsea relegated.

Fitzie’s track of the day; Farewell Farewell, By Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

