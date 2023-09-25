The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 25

good morning! hope you all enjoyed your weekends. point(s) at the emirates is always a good day
You know who didn’t get a point this weekend? Chelsea. Poch, out of desperation, wore a double-breasted suit. It didn’t look good on him, and his squad didn’t look good either.
Know it’s early days still, but let’s take a quick peek at who’s above Chelsea in the table:
- Man City
- Liverpool
- Brighton and Hove Albion
- Spurs
- [Redacted]
- Aston Villa
- WHU
- Newcastle
- Man United
- Palace
- Fulham
- Forest
- Brentford
That’s quite a list! And Chelsea are only one point above Everton. Secret agent Poch well on his way to getting Chelsea relegated.
Fitzie’s track of the day; Farewell Farewell, By Charles Mingus
And now for your links:
The Athletic ($$): James Madison says Spurs are no longer ‘Spursy’
Dan KP: Tottenham show character in enemy territory
Ajax-Feyenoord abandoned after fans throw flares
