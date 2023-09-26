The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, September 26

good morning!

It’s safe to say that the three promoted clubs - Burney, Sheffield United and Luton Town - are having a rough start to the Premier League. Let’s take a quick look at the bottom three:

18. Luton Town (1 Pt, -8 GD, 6 MP)

19. Burnley (1 Pt, -9 GD, 5 MP)

20. Sheffield United (1 Pt, -12 GD, 5 MP)

It’s too soon to say that this is emblematic of the growing divide between Premier League and Championship clubs.

I’d say the toughest part is the amount of loan players and repleneshment that these squads need. It’s like starting the campaign with an additional handicap.

And I can see where two of these clubs could get points. Burnley play attractive football that can be a good addition to the league, but they lack Premier League players.

Sheffield United have been competitive in all but one (that 0-8 hiding) match this season.

That leaves Luton. And I really struggle to see where they’ll pick up points this season. They got one against Wolves (their first). But other than that? It’s a tough ask.

So let’s take another poll, now that I’m a pro at it.

Poll Which promoted club has the best chance at avoiding relegation? Luton Town

Burnley

Sheffield United vote view results 0% Luton Town (0 votes)

79% Burnley (67 votes)

20% Sheffield United (17 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

Fitzie’s track of the day: Act Natural, by Margaret Glaspy

And now for your links:

Dan KP on how Spurs are thriving without Harry Kane

The Athletic ($$) analyses how Destiny Udogie recovered from his shaky start against Bukayo Saka

Jermaine Jenas apologises for criticising referee

Alexia Putellas and others to testify during Luis Rubiales case