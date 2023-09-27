The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, September 27

good morning! Your hoddle is coming right up, but first let’s take a look at yesterday’s poll:

Which promoted club has the best chance at avoiding relegation?

Luton Town: 4%

Burnley: 73%

Sheffield United: 24%

It isn’t often we have a full-on “Album of the Day” (in fact I think the only time we’ve done it was Floating Points more than a year ago). But You Can’t Buy a Thrill deserves it.

Your hoddler-in-chief has been ill for the last 24-ish hours and cannot stand the television anymore (the technology, not the band) so I put some Steely Dan on the turntable. I first bought this album in 2020 to help support my local record store in the onset of the pandemic.

It’s since become one of my favourites to play.

There are so, so many good tracks here. Reelin’ in the Years and Do It Again don’t need much rhapsodising by me. What makes this album so good is the rest of it.

For example, as I type this, on comes Fire in the Hole with that beautifully aggressive piano intro coming out of the fade from Reelin’ in the Years.

Steely Dan were masters of infusing pop/rock with jazz, Latin and other influences. They have some of the most sardonic and beautiful lyrics out there.

They also write one hell of a hook.

Take Kings, one of their more upbeat-sounding songs in the track listing. We see so many references to King Richard and these other old Englishmen, but if we study the hook a little more it appears to be a reference to Richard Nixon’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Fire In The Hole - which arrives on Side 2 - further explores that theme.

Then there is that whole exploration into New York City with Midnite Cruiser and Brooklyn (Owes the Charmer Under Me).

It’s a heck of a debut from Steely Dan.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Kings, by Steely Dan

