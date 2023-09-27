James Maddison’s knee is fine ahead of Tottenham vs. Liverpool

It’s been a slow day, but I come to you late with good news — James Maddison’s knee is fine and it’s quite likely he will be fit to face Liverpool this weekend. According to Tom Allnutt in the Times, scans on Maddison’s injured knee came back positive and the club is “confident” that he will be fit to feature against the Reds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

That’s a big ol’ whew, right? Madders went in for a tackle against Jorginho (shortly after abusing him and setting up Sonny’s second goal) in the second half of the North London Derby last Sunday and came away the worse for wear. He was subbed off as a precaution and seemed to be walking fine, but most Spurs fans were holding their breath.

But it seems he’s fine, if maybe a little bit sore. Maddison has been training all week outside and while the club is going to keep an eye on him to make sure that nothing goes awry, it appears likely that this is just soreness and that he’ll be set to feature on Sunday.

Tottenham’s point at Arsenal was huge and told us a lot about the team under Ange Postecoglou, but Saturday’s match against Liverpool could be an even tougher test. This year’s Liverpool team under Klopp appears almost tailor-made to counter Big Ange’s tactics — they play a high press and have dangerous, speedy attackers, not to mention an in-form Mohamed Salah. Even with the home crowd advantage it’s going to be a tough match. But if Spurs can get a result on Saturday, they enter into a more manageable stretch of matches, starting with a trip to Kenilworth Road to face winless Luton Town on October 7.