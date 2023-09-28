The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, September 28

good morning all

I’ve played a lof chess lately. Like - a lot. To the point where I look at people and I see the possible movements of a knight.

It’s bad.

But if only I were good at chess.

Truth is, I’m pretty bad at it. After more than 1,000 games I’m still somewhere between a 430 and 370 rating. I attribute a few reasons to this:

I don’t know any moves. At all I move to quick. I lways play the five-minute games. By the end I still have a good three minutes to go whilst the other player runs out of time. But it leads to many errors. I count wrong. Take the knight, for example. I always miscount how many places it’s going. This leads me to a lot of trouble. I get the colours mixed up on the board. Sometimes I think a white square is a dark square. Sometimes I think a dark square is a white square. Both are problematic!

There ya have it. Fitzie sucks at chess.

Fitzie’s track of the day: I Really Like You, by Carly Rae Jepsen

And now for your links:

Victor Osimhen can take legal action against Napoli, agent says

ESPN dives into the depth chart of every single Premier League team