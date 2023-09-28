Tottenham injury update: Johnson, Gil available for selection “imminently”

Yesterday we got good news about the recovery of Tottenham Hotspur players James Maddison’s knee and Ryan Sessegnon. Today, there’s even more good injury news. Alasdair Gold, in an injury roundup article on Football.London, wrote that Spurs wingers Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil will both be available for selection “imminently.”

Johnson is the most pressing incident — he was substituted in the second half of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal in last weekend’s North London Derby with what looked like a hamstring injury. Gold says that the substitution was precautionary after Johnson experienced tightness in the area, but while the club has been cautious, Brennan has been in full training this week and is presumably available to start the match should Ange Postecoglou decide to do so.

Bryan Gil is another player who picked up a groin injury requiring surgery before the start of the season, one that probably prevented him from leaving the club on loan this fall. Gold writes that Gil is back in full training and is expected to be available “imminently” for selection. With Ivan Perisic out for the season, Gil would be another young, dribbly option for Postecoglou on the left side of midfield, though I’d be surprised if we see him at all this coming Saturday against Liverpool.

Gold also gave a quick update on midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who has missed significant time with an ACL injury in February — Lolo is back on the grass and is steadily regaining form and strength. Postecoglou said that he expects Bentancur back by sometime in November and, contrary to Lolo himself, the club is in no hurry to rush his return to game time. But Bentancur’s return would be very timely as both Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are expected to miss at minimum a few weeks in the early part of 2024 for participation in the African Cup of Nations.

There’s no real news on Giovani Lo Celso — Gio was supposed to be available for the NLD but was not in the side and there were hints that he could be out a couple more weeks yet. Gold did not have anything meaningful to share about his current status.