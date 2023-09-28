WATCH: Son Heung-Min speaks with Park Ji-Sung in NBC video

Park Ji-Sung and Son Heung-Min are, without question, the two biggest football stars in Korean history. Park, now 42, won 19 trophies over his football career and had 100 caps for the Korean national team. He broke through into European prominence as a young player at PSV Eindhoven, but Park was most known as a trailblazing midfielder for Manchester United between 2005-12 where he made 134 league appearances, scoring 19 goals and helping United to four Premier League titles.

We’re all quite familiar with Sonny, his talent, and his accomplishments at Tottenham Hotspur, so it’s fascinating to watch the video embedded above from NBC — an interview between Park and Sonny where they discuss their careers, their football, and their inspiration.

The video is long (25 minutes) and mostly conducted in Korean, but it’s worth watching to see these two titans of Korean football interact. Here are some of my observations.