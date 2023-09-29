The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, September 29

good morning! Short hoddle for you hoddlers today —

It’s been six years since Tottenham last beat Liverpool. That was a 4-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Can you name the goal-scorers that day?

Oh those days feel so long ago. Poch at the helm. DESK in full force. The Moose was loose. Maradona made a guest appearance.

It’s been too long.

Coming off an impressive 2-2 draw at Arsenal last weekend, Spurs have a chance to put an end to that winless streak tomorrow at White Hart Lane.

For some reason things always go wrong against Liverpool. They’ve just had our number for so many times. Let’s not even talk about the handball or Sadio Mane, in general .

Of course, Ange Postecoglou will put his home winstreak on the line once more. And one of those streaks has to break (unless, of course, the match ends in a draw).

So I’d like to ask you all: How are you feeling heading into tomorrow’s match?

And my second question: How many goals will Spurs win by?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Las Ganas, by Conexion Divina

And now for your links:

