Happy Sunday, Spurs fans. Still buzzing after that match yesterday. Super fun stuff.

Today’s slate of football consists of three games, only two of them which you can watch if you’re in the USA or UK. Strangely, the two markets have them televised differently — the Liverpool vs. Aston Villa gets the TV treatment here in the colonies, while the Motherland chose Palace vs. Wolves for... reasons, I guess.

But that’s all prelude to what should be the big show in the late game between Arsenal and Manchester United. Frankly, I hope Sergio Reguilon starts, scores, and the teams draw 1-1. And then a giant piece of satellite debris falls out of the sky and hits the Emirates.

Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Sunday football open thread

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock