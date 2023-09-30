Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

After the excitement of securing a point away at the Emirates, the stakes don’t get any lower for Tottenham Hotspur, hosting high-flying Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool have been in red-hot form, jumping above Spurs on the table last weekend after a win against West Ham. The Lilywhites will be hoping to correct that by going out to take the Reds apart in the style we’ve come to expect of Ange-ball.

This fixture has felt somewhat cursed in recent years, with Spurs losing in a manner the neutral would call hilarious, and a Spurs fan would call heartbreaking. As Mel Brooks said, “Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.”

Screw it, let’s take all three points.

COYS!

Lineups

#TOTLIV Team News



How we line-up this evening in the capital: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2023

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network, Sky Sports Premier League (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

