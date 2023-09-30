Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Community Player Ratings

The vibes are undefeated. Tottenham did something they haven’t done in 12 straight matches — they beat Liverpool, though perhaps not in the manner they wanted or how they thought it’d happen. Spurs were up a player for the majority of the match and up 11 v. 9 for the last 20+ minutes but found it incredibly difficult to break down a determined defensive performance from Liverpool. In the end it was a fortunate own goal from Joel Matip who put the ball into his own net with seconds to go in extra time that broke the deadlock as Spurs got a dramatic 2-1 victory.

I’ll be honest, this was not a great match from Spurs, quite possibly their worst of the season thus far. But I’ve been on the other end of this scenario so many times over the course of my fandom — the victim of an unlikely and undeserved draw or loss. You can talk about the red cards or the offside goal or whatever, it still feels pretty damn nice to be celebrating a win in a match like that.

This was their first win over Liverpool since the 4-1 home win in October, 2017. Spurs are now second in the table, one point behind Manchester City. It’s time to rate the players.

