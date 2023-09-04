The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, September 4

good morning!

Today is Labour Day here in the US. And that means it’s unofficially the end of summer.

And you know what? I’m not gonna miss it too much, mostly because it hasn’t felt like summer this year! There must’ve been a good 3-4 week stretch where there was rain/thunderstorms every day. Hard to get your sun in when there is no sun.

The temperatures are getting cooler and the sun’s setting earlier.

But we’re not quite at the end of summer just yet. According to calendars everywhere, we still have a few more weeks. So I’ll enjoy the dipping temperatures whilst I can and enjoy these periods of “false fall” - though I shan’t be fooled.

I’ll brave the mosquitoes and lounge outside, letting the rays soak my Irish skin (a bad idea).

I do think some of those cooler temperatures were short-lived. Looking at my handy dandy weather app, we’re going back to some hot temps this week! I consider it to be the final punishment of summer.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Rockaway Beach, by The Ramones

And now for your links:

