DONE DEALS: Tottenham confirm Ndombele and Sanchez departures to Galatasaray

It’s not often that I get to write a two-for-one DONE DEAL article, but it’s also not often that transfer news drops while I’m entertaining family on Labor Day and am not immediately available to write, so — whee! Tottenham Hotspur announced, as expected, the departures of Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez to Turkish Liga side Galatasaray today on social media.

Ndombele is joining the club on a season-long loan with a purchase option, while Sanchez moves permanently for a £12.8m fee.

We have reached agreement with Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez.



Wishing you all the best for the future, Davinson! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2023

Tanguy Ndombele has joined Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.



Good luck, Tanguy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2023

Ndombele and Sanchez become the 11th and 12th player to leave the club this summer, with Sanchez only the third player to leave permanently (Harry Winks, Harry Kane). Ndombele’s loan (maybe? hopefully?) brings to an end one of the most disappointing tenures of any player in modern Tottenham history. Sanchez was a player who fell out of favor with a couple of Spurs managers after joining during the Mauricio Pochettino years, but who seemed to find his place under Ange Postecoglou before today’s departure.

The moves leaves Spurs perilously thin defensively with only Ben Davies, Eric Dier, and 18-year old Ashley Phillips available for cover, but with fewer matches to play and hence hopefully less need for rotation, assuming Cuti Romero and Micky van de Ven stay healthy and fit.