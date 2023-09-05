The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, September 5

good morning!

We are unfortunately in the nativity of this international break, but there’s still a chance for us all to think back on some football that was played.

And I know for a FACT you all thought what I did - Preston North End! So let’s take a look at them and others in the latest EFL Championship quick hits:

Preston North End are top of the table! I cannot tell you how they did it (well they are 4-1-0). I haven’t had the chance to watch them once yet. Darn you ESPN. Maybe soon, now that the rest of the field is chasing them.

They're only one of two unbeaten sides left. Preston are one. The other? Birmingham City.

Plymouth Argyle continue to impress me. In fact, so too do Ipswich Town. These could be two of the strongest League One clubs to come up in a long time.

Neil Warnock hit back at the Huddersfield brass over lack of investment in the squad. You can't really blame him, either. This club barely survived relegation and they did little to strengthen the squad. If he's on board, they remain up. But it feels very Boro 2021 to me.

Speaking of Boro - they're awful. Is it too soon to take back my preseason prediction? There's no attacking threat. Just nothing. They sit bottom of the table, opposite of where fitzie predicted they'd end up end of this seaosn.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Evicted, by Wilco

And now for your links:

