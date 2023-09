16 Tottenham players are with their senior national teams for the international break

The Premier League takes a pause for the next two weeks as players jet off from their clubs to join their national teams for the international break. I’ve long been of the opinion that international breaks suck, not only because they sap the momentum of the club season but because they add too much additional football to already overloaded players, often for stupid and meaningless friendly matches or made-up tournaments like the Nations League.

But that’s not what’s happening this time. European national teams are starting qualifiers for the next European Championships, while clubs in South America and Africa continue World Cup and African Cup of Nations qualifiers. But yes, there are a few meaningless friendlies.

This time around there are fifteen sixteen Tottenham Hotspur players involved in international fixtures. That’s actually a bit on the low side — Giovani Lo Celso was left out of Argentina’s squad due to illness, and Emerson Royal is occasionally called up to feature for Brazil but was not this time.

Here’s a list of all the Spurs players called up for their senior national teams.

Argentina: Cristian Romero

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: vs. Ecuador, Thurs. September 7 • @Bolivia, Tues. September 12

Brazil: Richarlison

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: vs. Bolivia, Fri. September 8 • @Peru, Tues. September 12

Croatia: Ivan Perisic

EURO Qualifiers: vs. Latvia, Fri. September 8 • @Armenia, Mon. September 11

Denmark: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

EURO Qualifiers: vs. San Marino, Thurs. September 7 • @Finland, Sun. September 10

England: James Maddison

EURO Qualifiers: @Ukraine (Wroclaw, Poland), Sat. September 9 • @Scotland, Tues. September 12

Estonia: Maksim Paskotski

EURO Qualifiers: vs. Sweden, Sat. September 9 • @Belgium, Tues. September 12

Israel: Manor Solomon

EURO Qualifiers: @Romania, Sat. September 9 • vs. Belarus, Tues. September 12

Italy: Guglielmo Vicario

EURO Qualifiers: @North Macedonia, Sat. September 9 • vs. Ukraine, Tues. September 12

Mali: Yves Bissouma

AFCON Qualifier: vs. South Sudan, Sat. September 8 • Friendly: @Ivory Coast, Tues. September 12

Netherlands: Micky van de Ven

EURO Qualifiers: vs. Greece, Thurs. September 7 • @Ireland, Sun. September 10

Senegal: Pape Matar Sarr

AFCON Qualifier: vs. Rwanda, Sat. September 9 • Friendly: vs. Algeria, Tues. September 12

South Korea: Son Heung-Min

Friendlies: @Wales, Thurs. September 7 • vs. Saudi Arabia (St. James Park, UK), Tues. September 12

Sweden: Dejan Kulusevski

EURO Qualifiers: @Estonia, Sat. September 9 • vs. Austria, Tues. September 12

Wales: Ben Davies, Brennan Johnson, Joe Rodon

Friendly: vs. South Korea, Thurs. September 7 • EURO Qualifier: @Latvia, Mon. September 11